Sacramento Ukrainian Community Celebrates Christmas Amidst New Beginnings

This Christmas, a sense of hope and resilience filled the air at Spring of Life Ukrainian Church in Orangevale. The families gathered to celebrate the holiday with music, messages of peace, and a strong sense of community. These families, many of whom are Ukrainian refugees fleeing the aftermath of the Russian invasion in 2022, have found solace and support in their new home.

Vadim Dashkevych, the senior pastor, emphasized the importance of catering to the needs of the children during this festive season. The church has taken on the responsibility of providing a safe and joyful environment for refugee families from Ukraine, allowing them to experience the beauty of Christmas through different eyes. Their aim is to alleviate the stress and trauma that the children have endured over the past couple of years.

Ukraine’s decision to officially move its Christmas holiday to December 25th earlier this year is a significant step in distancing itself from the Russian Orthodox Church. This move reflects Ukraine’s desire to assert its independence and create a separation from Russian traditions. Roman Sheremeth, the chairman of the Sacramento-based nonprofit Ukrainian American House, sees this change as an opportunity for Ukrainian people around the world to celebrate Christmas in unison with the rest of the world.

Spring of Life Ukrainian Church, with its multicultural approach and commitment to supporting refugees, remains grateful for the support and open hearts of the community. As Ukrainian families in Sacramento continue to overcome the challenges of war and embrace new lives in their adopted home, they find strength in the unity they have cultivated within their community.

