Tragic Incident: Father Takes Revenge on Estranged Wife by Killing Daughter

In a devastating incident that has shocked the community, a father in Hyderabad, India, took revenge on his estranged wife by brutally murdering their eight-year-old daughter. The man, identified as Kundeti Chandrashekar, slit his daughter’s throat in his car after picking her up from school. The gruesome crime was discovered when his vehicle collided with a divider, and passersby rushed to help, only to find the young girl lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Chandrashekar, a former employee at an IT company where both he and his wife worked, had recently been terminated from his position. Blaming his wife for his job loss, he harbored deep resentment towards her. The police investigation revealed the horrifying details of his plan to make his wife suffer.

Having separated from his wife and daughter, Chandrashekar nursed a bitter grudge against his wife for leaving him and continuing with her career. Consumed by jealousy, he devised a sinister plot to exact revenge. On the day of the incident, he picked up his daughter from school and questioned her about her mother’s behavior. Enraged by her innocent response, he mercilessly attacked her with a blade, ending her life.

Intending to dispose of the body in an undisclosed location, Chandrashekar drove aimlessly on the Outer Ring Road. However, fate intervened as a burst tire caused the car to collide with a divider in Koheda. The accident led to his apprehension by the police, who promptly arrested him.

This heart-wrenching tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of unresolved conflicts and unchecked anger. The community is left grieving for the young life lost and grappling with the incomprehensible cruelty exhibited by a parent.

As the investigation continues, authorities are determined to uncover the full extent of Chandrashekar’s intentions and ascertain whether the collision was an intentional attempt to disguise the crime as an accident. The case highlights the urgent need for robust support systems and mental health resources to prevent such incidents from occurring and to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.