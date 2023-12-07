New Article: A Distinguished Gathering for the Inauguration of Ram Temple

AYODHYA: A remarkable gathering of eminent personalities is set to grace the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The list of invitees includes legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, prominent industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata, iconic Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, as well as actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Ram and Sita in the popular TV serial ‘Ramayana’.

The Ram Mandir Trust has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals, among them 3,000 VIPs. The families of karsevaks, who tragically lost their lives during the temple movement, will also be present on this momentous occasion. Distinguished personalities such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, renowned yogi Ramdev, 4,000 seers, eminent writers, journalists, scientists, and notable figures from across the nation have also received invitations.

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, has expressed their intention to invite representatives from 50 foreign nations. In addition, invitations have been extended to the families of 50 karsevaks who lost their lives during the movement. Impressive personalities, including judges, scientists, writers, poets, saints, priests, Shankaracharyas, former civil servants, retired army officers, lawyers, musicians, and Padma awardees, have also been invited to grace the occasion.

Remarkably, the central figure of devotion, Ram Lalla, will be presented in the form of a five-year-old child within the temple. Three idols have been intricately crafted from two stones sourced from Karnataka, as well as one from Rajasthan. These idols are in the final stages of preparation, with the selection of the most exquisite one for consecration yet to be determined.

Sharad Sharma, the VHP spokesperson, expressed gratitude to the journalists who have supported the Ram temple movement through their writings and reports, acknowledging their instrumental role in its success. A special provision has been made for the entry of VVIPs through barcode passes. Among the 7,000 invitees, approximately 4,000 will be religious leaders, while the remaining guests include illustrious personalities from various fields. A personalized link will be shared with the invitees, enabling them to register themselves and generate a barcode as their entry pass.

The invitation letter, cordially signed by Champat Rai, has emphasized the historic significance of this achievement after a long and arduous struggle. It invites recipients to witness the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya, urging their esteemed presence to enhance the dignity of this momentous event.

