New Efforts to Combat Antisemitism on TikTok: Insights from Jewish Celebrities and Creators

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, recently convened a private meeting with Jewish creators and Hollywood celebrities to address the alarming rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial on its platform. During the meeting, notable figures such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Eitan Bernath, and Miriam Ezagui shared their experiences and urged TikTok executives to take action.

The meeting was organized in response to an open letter from the group, expressing their concerns about the company’s inadequate response to hate and harassment directed at the Jewish community. Incidents of rape threats, death threats, and other forms of abuse targeting Jewish individuals had escalated in the wake of the Gaza conflict.

TikTok described the meeting as “constructive” and part of its ongoing efforts to engage with Jewish creators and gather feedback. The platform recognizes the importance of hearing the voices of its users and taking steps to address their concerns regarding antisemitism.

The creators shared personal accounts of encountering anti-Jewish hate and harassment on TikTok, emphasizing the need for immediate change. Their stories had a profound impact on the executives, who now acknowledge the severity of the issue and the necessary measures that must be taken.

Some participants, however, remained cautious and expressed a wait-and-see attitude. They acknowledged the strength of the arguments made during the meeting but emphasized the need for concrete actions from TikTok to protect the Jewish community on its platform.

