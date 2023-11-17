TikTok Responds to Concerns Over Antisemitism: A Call for Greater Responsibility

In an effort to address rising concerns of antisemitism on its platform, TikTok executives recently held a private call with a group of Jewish celebrities and creators. Actors such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Debra Messing, and Amy Schumer were among the participants, expressing their deep concern and urging TikTok to take action. Led by Adam Presser and Seth Melnick, the meeting aimed to understand the experiences of creators and explore ways to improve the situation.

Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his sharp critiques, stated that TikTok was fostering the largest antisemitic movement since the Nazis, emphasizing the need for immediate action. While not having an official TikTok account himself, Cohen criticized the rampant misinformation on the app and directed his disappointment at Presser. He claimed that the platform could easily address the issue if they were willing to do so.

Presser, along with Melnick, both of whom are Jewish, acknowledged the truth in Cohen’s comments and the need for social media companies to take greater initiative. They acknowledged that there was no “magic button” to solve the problem, but acknowledged the importance of addressing the concerns raised by creators.

Debra Messing, a TikTok user with a significant following, drew attention to the platform’s moderation of the slogan “from the river to the sea.” This slogan has been deemed antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League, and Messing urged TikTok executives to reevaluate their approach to moderating it. She argued that it would be more responsible to ban the slogan altogether rather than allowing for interpretation by moderators.

TikTok’s response highlighted their stance on the matter. The company claimed that they do not allow content with the specific phrase when it is used to threaten violence or spread hate. However, the challenge lies in determining the context in which the phrase is used, as TikTok moderators follow a more lenient approach when it is used casually.

The broader issue of antisemitism and hate speech on social media platforms has been a growing concern, with TikTok, along with X, Meta, and YouTube, all grappling with the spread of misinformation and harmful content. Recently, the European Commission warned these companies about potential violations of the EU’s Digital Services Act due to their insufficient efforts in combating such issues.

