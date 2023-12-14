South Korea Reacts as Foreign Aircraft Enter Defense Zone

In a recent development, South Korea has responded swiftly to the intrusion of foreign aircraft into its air defense zone. On Thursday, four Russian and two Chinese planes crossed into the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the Sea of Japan. It is important to note that these aircraft did not violate South Korea’s territorial airspace.

An Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) is an area where countries can require foreign aircraft to identify themselves. However, it does not have the same legal status as a nation’s airspace. While airspace is defined as the area above a country’s territory, an ADIZ extends beyond that, typically 12 nautical miles from the coastline. Unlike airspace, international laws do not govern ADIZ.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the foreign aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and promptly scrambled fighter jets to take necessary tactical measures. It is reported that South Korea raised its concerns about the aircraft movement with China but did not address the issue with Russia. Moscow does not recognize Korea’s air defense zone, while Beijing maintains that the zone is not territorial airspace and all countries should have freedom of movement there.

This incident highlights the delicate geopolitical dynamics in the region. China and Russia have traditionally been allies of North Korea, while South Korea maintains a strong alliance with the United States. The military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have been a cause for concern, with Washington recently warning that they are “growing and dangerous.”

This is not the first time that foreign warplanes have approached South Korea’s airspace. In June, Chinese and Russian aircraft conducted joint air force patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, leading to a similar response from South Korea.

It is crucial for countries in the region to maintain open lines of communication and work towards resolving any misunderstandings or potential risks posed by such incidents. Ensuring the safety and security of airspace is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation and diplomacy.

