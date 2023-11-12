New Era of Cooperation: Jaishankar and Blinken Discuss Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently met in Washington to explore avenues for furthering bilateral ties. The meeting comes at a crucial juncture, as both India and Canada find themselves entangled in a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist. High-level officials from both countries have remained tightlipped about the agenda of the meeting, but it is expected that the recent crisis will be a significant point of discussion.

While addressing the media ahead of the meeting, Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the support extended by the US during the G20 Summit and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Blinken, on the other hand, highlighted the positive discussions he had at the G20 and during the UN General Assembly session.

The meeting between the two leaders was scheduled prior to the emergence of the Canadian crisis. However, the US has consistently urged India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist. The Indian government categorically denies any involvement in the incident and labels the allegations as baseless.

During his visit to Washington, Jaishankar also engaged in discussions with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Trade Representative Katherine Tie. These meetings aimed to assess the progress in bilateral relations and explore avenues for further economic cooperation.

