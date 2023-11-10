India-Canada Diplomatic Dispute Takes Center Stage in Jaishankar-Blinken Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where their discussions will inevitably focus on the recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. Both countries have found themselves entangled in a war of words following the killing of a Khalistani separatist earlier this year.

The agenda of the meeting between Jaishankar and Blinken remains undisclosed, but it is widely expected that the current crisis between Canada and India will take center stage. The US State Department has expressed its concerns about the situation and has called for India’s cooperation with the Canadian investigation into the killing.

“I don’t want to preview the conversations he (Blinken) will have in that meeting (with Jaishankar), but as we’ve made clear, we’ve raised this; we have engaged with our Indian counterparts on this and encouraged them to cooperate with the Canadian investigation, and we continue to encourage them to cooperate,” said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Despite the fact that the meeting was scheduled prior to the eruption of the Canadian crisis, India has been under pressure from the US to cooperate in the investigation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused the Indian government of masterminding the killing and has called for India’s cooperation. In response, India has dismissed the allegations as baseless and retaliated by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat.

While the issue did not come up for discussion during the recent Quad ministerial in New York, the State Department maintains that it has engaged with India on the matter and has urged full cooperation with the Canadian investigation.

In addition to discussing this diplomatic dispute, Jaishankar and Blinken are expected to address other regional and global issues. The meeting will also provide an opportunity for the two countries to review the progress made since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to the US in June.

As the meeting commences at the State Department, Jaishankar and Blinken will likely avoid engaging with the media, signifying the sensitivity of the ongoing diplomatic tensions.