India has played a significant role in stabilizing global oil and gas markets through its strategic purchase policies. By carefully managing its oil purchases, India has effectively softened the markets, resulting in the prevention of global inflation.

India’s approach to oil purchases has not only prevented a surge in global oil prices but also avoided potential competition with Europe in the market. Had India entered the same market as Europe and competed for oil supplies, it would have led to higher oil prices. However, India’s proactive measures ensured that Europe did not outprice it in the market.

Furthermore, India’s influence in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets has been notable. While many traditional LNG supplies were diverted to Europe, India was able to command respect and secure supplies. However, smaller countries faced challenges in obtaining responses to their tenders in Paris, as LNG suppliers were no longer interested in dealing with them, focusing on more significant players in the market.

India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war also highlights the delicate balance between principles and interests. Despite the need to uphold principles, India recognizes its powerful interest in maintaining its relationship with Russia. This pragmatic approach acknowledges the complexity of international relations and the need to navigate multiple interests.

In addition to its role in global oil and gas markets, India has also been actively involved in shaping global institutions. As a key member of the G20 and BRICS, India seeks to bring about reforms that strike a balance between continuity and change. Emphasizing its unique position in the evolving global landscape, India aims to drive transformation without causing excessive disruption.

India’s momentum as a geopolitical player has been gaining attention, as it finds itself in a strategic position between the east and the west. This advantageous positioning presents opportunities for India to leverage its influence and enhance its global standing. India’s recent achievements, ranging from effectively handling the COVID pandemic to implementing economic changes, have contributed to its increased confidence, both domestically and internationally.

