India to Resume Issuing Visas to Canadian Citizens with Improving Diplomatic Safety

India has announced that it will resume visa issuance to Canadian citizens if there is progress in ensuring the safety of its diplomats in Canada. The visa services were halted by India in September due to security threats that were affecting the functioning of its missions in Canada. The two countries have been embroiled in a dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, with Canada expressing its commitment to the safety of its diplomats but not directly addressing India’s specific concerns.

The tensions between India and Canada worsened when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his country was investigating allegations that potentially linked the Indian state to the killing of the Sikh leader. India vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as “absurd.” The murder of the Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who advocated for a separate Sikh homeland, compounded the sensitivity of the issue in India.

Even before the escalation of tensions, India had raised concerns about the safety of its officials in Canada. Threats from Khalistan supporters had been cited as a reason for worry. Canada’s response to these concerns was seen as insufficient when a pro-Khalistan rally poster accused two Indian diplomats of Nijjar’s killing. Both countries have reported receiving threats, with India suspending visa services temporarily due to the disruptions caused by these threats to its high commission and consulates in Canada.

Recently, Canada’s foreign minister revealed that 41 diplomats had left India in response to India’s request to withdraw its staff. This move was criticized by the US and UK, who expressed concerns over the violation of international law. However, India maintained that their insistence on diplomatic parity was in line with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stated that the difficulties between India and Canada were with a certain segment of Canadian politics and the policies emanating from it. He emphasized that the relationship between the two countries was going through a difficult phase but remained hopeful for resolution.

The resumption of visa services will depend on the improvement of the safety conditions for Indian diplomats in Canada. Both countries currently have 21 diplomats in each other’s territories, and the reduced staffing levels have impacted visa processing times for Canadians in India.

The bilateral relationship between India and Canada has wider implications, considering the significant Indian diaspora in Canada and the large number of Indian students and tourists visiting the country each year. The resolution of the current dispute will be crucial for fostering stronger ties and maintaining the flow of people between the two nations.

Overall, the resumption of visa services to Canadian citizens is contingent upon recognizable progress in ensuring the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada. This development highlights the importance of diplomatic relationships and the need for mutual understanding and cooperation between nations.