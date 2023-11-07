Tackling Organized Crime: Concerns Raised by India in Canada

In recent years, Canada has witnessed a surge in organized crime, including secessionist forces, violence, and extremism according to India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. Speaking at a discussion in New York, Mr. Jaishankar expressed concerns over Canada being “very permissive” in dealing with these issues, attributing it to political reasons.

The Indian government has provided the Canadian authorities with extensive information on organized crime and its leadership based in Canada. There have been numerous extradition requests and the identification of terrorist leaders.

Of particular concern to Mr. Jaishankar is the threat faced by Indian diplomats and the attacks on Indian consulates. He criticized the permissive environment created due to political reasons and expressed the need for a closer examination of these incidents.

While Mr. Jaishankar mentioned Canada specifically, he clarified that the issue of threats and attacks is not limited to one country alone. As a responsible government, India is open to evaluating any specific incidents and acts based on the evidence provided.

In response to recent allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, Mr. Jaishankar assured the Canadian side that India will take appropriate action if specific information is provided. India has maintained that the claim made by Mr. Trudeau is baseless and motivated.

It is important to note that Canada has yet to present any public evidence to support its allegations about the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The strained ties between India and Canada have led to the suspension of visa services and increased caution advised for Indian citizens traveling to Canada. The Indian government has issued an advisory warning about growing anti-India activities, politically-condoned hate crimes, and criminal violence in the country.

The concerns raised by India shed light on the global challenge of organized crime and the need for international cooperation in combating it. It also emphasizes the importance of evidence-based dialogue between nations to address such sensitive issues.