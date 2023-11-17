South Africa Calls for Closure of Israeli Embassy in Solidarity with Palestinians

In a significant move, South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), has declared its support for a parliamentary motion to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa. The motion, proposed by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), also calls for the suspension of all diplomatic relations with Israel as a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

This decision comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel for war crimes committed in Gaza. The ANC, echoing the president’s sentiments, welcomes the call for an ICC investigation, emphasizing the need to address the unfolding atrocities in occupied Palestine.

The ANC’s stance is rooted in South Africa’s historical ties to the struggle against apartheid, drawing parallels between the oppression faced by Black South Africans under white minority rule and the plight of Palestinians. Former President Nelson Mandela once declared, “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

While the EFF’s motion is largely symbolic, as its implementation depends on the government’s decision, it sends a strong message of support to the Palestinian cause. Ramaphosa and senior foreign ministry officials have been vocal in their criticism of Israel’s leadership, calling for accountability and an investigation into potential war crimes.

South Africa’s Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor, expressed her deep concern over the situation in Gaza, describing it as a “real crime against humanity.” She urges Israel to halt its actions and emphasizes that the world has witnessed enough suffering. Pandor draws attention to the clear similarities between Israel’s occupation and the discriminatory practices of apartheid South Africa.

South Africa previously recalled its diplomats from Israel earlier this month, further highlighting its opposition to Israel’s actions. Although no ambassador has been assigned to Israel since 2018, South Africa’s government is steadfast in expressing its solidarity with the Palestinian people and its commitment to seeking justice.

FAQs:

Q: What has South Africa’s ruling party, the ANC, declared support for?

A: The ANC has declared support for a parliamentary motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa.

Q: What action did President Cyril Ramaphosa urge the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take?

A: President Ramaphosa urged the ICC to investigate Israel for war crimes committed in Gaza.

Q: Why does South Africa draw parallels between the struggles of Palestinians and Black South Africans during apartheid?

A: South Africa’s historical ties to the fight against apartheid have led to an understanding of the oppression faced by both Palestinians and Black South Africans, emphasizing the interconnectedness of their struggles for freedom.

Q: What is South Africa’s Foreign Minister’s stance on the situation in Gaza?

A: South Africa’s Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor, condemns Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “real crime against humanity” and urges the international community to intervene.

Q: Has South Africa had an ambassador to Israel in recent years?

A: South Africa recalled its diplomats from Israel earlier this month and has not had an ambassador to Israel since 2018.