South Africa’s ANC Stands in Solidarity with Palestine, Calling for Investigation of Israeli War Crimes

In a powerful show of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party, has declared its support for a parliamentary motion to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa. Additionally, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel for its alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The ANC’s decision comes amidst growing international concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The party’s statement emphasized the need for the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire and expressed deep concern over the unfolding atrocities in occupied Palestine. The motion, proposed by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), calls for the suspension of all diplomatic relations with Israel until a ceasefire is achieved.

While the ANC’s support for the motion carries strong symbolic weight, it ultimately falls to President Ramaphosa’s government to determine whether to enact the proposal. However, Ramaphosa and senior foreign ministry officials have been outspoken in their criticism of Israel’s leadership during the military campaign in Gaza. They have specifically called for an ICC investigation into potential war crimes committed by the Israeli government.

South Africa’s unwavering support for Palestine extends back several decades, rooted in the country’s own struggle against apartheid. Former President Nelson Mandela famously stated that South Africa’s freedom was incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians. The ANC draws parallels between the systemic oppression faced by Black South Africans under white minority rule and the plight of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, speaking to Al Jazeera, echoed the ANC’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza as a “real crime against humanity.” She appealed for decisive action from the international community to halt the unfolding horror and tragedy being inflicted upon the people of Palestine. Minister Pandor also highlighted the striking similarities between Israel’s occupation policies and the practices of apartheid South Africa.

South Africa has demonstrated its commitment to standing up for the rights of Palestinians by recalling its diplomats from Israel earlier this month. Although South Africa has not had an ambassador to Israel since 2018, this recent diplomatic move serves as a potent gesture of support for the Palestinian cause.

