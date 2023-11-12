Reflections on Recent Events in Israel: A Call for Empathy and Unity

In light of the recent events in Israel, it is essential that we take a moment to reflect on the profound impact of these tragic incidents. The attacks carried out by Hamas have left a trail of devastation and sorrow, further afflicting a region that has endured countless hardships throughout its history. We must unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and express our solidarity with the innocent civilians affected, including the most vulnerable among them – the children. While we hope for an expedient end to this conflict, we cannot ignore the fact that more innocent lives may be lost in the process.

At our beloved institution, the University of Virginia (UVA), our primary concern is the well-being of our community members directly affected by these events. We extend our support to those within the UVA community in Israel and Gaza, as well as individuals with family or friends in the region, and those connected through their faith. Rest assured that we have been in contact with those known to be in or traveling to the area, and we are relieved to report that they are safe at this time. Our teams in International Studies and the Vice Provost’s Office for Global Affairs have been invaluable in managing communication and support for those involved.

Additionally, we have proactively connected with our international students who call this region home. The Office of Student Affairs promptly reached out to these students, offering messages of support and reminding them of the resources available to them. We want to emphasize that if you or someone you know requires assistance coping with the difficult circumstances, please do not hesitate to contact the Office of Student Affairs or our CAPS team (Counseling and Psychological Services). For UVA employees in need of support, please reach out to FEAP (Faculty and Employee Assistance Program).

As a public institution of higher education, we are committed to utilizing the expertise of our faculty and staff to deepen our understanding of the events transpiring and the historical context behind them. Schools and departments across the University are diligently planning events that will shed light on this complex conflict, aiming to foster greater knowledge and dialogue.

Undoubtedly, these recent attacks and their aftermath have evoked a wide range of emotions within our community, including sadness, fear, grief, and anger. They have also fueled divisions and animosity across the globe, often following familiar fault lines of religion and ideology. It is during these challenging times that our commitment to the UVA tradition of not only allowing free speech but also promoting civil discourse becomes even more imperative. We should strive to engage in respectful conversations, even when – or especially when – we hold strong disagreements.

Each individual within our community is processing these events in their own way, with many experiencing deep suffering. Asking how we can lend a helping hand and recognizing that our purpose here is to seek truth serve as guiding principles for supporting those who are struggling. We have witnessed the resilience and grace of our community as we have faced unexpected trials before, and we have no doubt that we will rise to the occasion once again. Let us come together to build bridges, listen with generosity, and act with compassion as we work towards a world that is both just and peaceful.

