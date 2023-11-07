Man Pleads Guilty to Shocking Serial Killings in Rwanda

In a shocking and distressing case that has captured the attention of the nation, a Rwandan man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including the murder of 12 women and two men. Denis Kazungu, 34, is alleged to have buried his victims in the kitchen of his rented accommodation in Kicukiro, a suburb of the capital city, Kigali.

The discovery of the crimes occurred earlier this month after Kazungu was evicted from his residence due to defaulting on rent payments for several months. Police made the gruesome discovery upon entering the property. The sight was both horrifying and heartbreaking, as the victims had been strangled to death, and their bodies found buried in a hole Kazungu had dug in his kitchen.

Although Kazungu did not have legal representation, he appeared calm and composed during his hearing. When asked to enter his plea, he firmly stated that he was “guilty.” Kazungu attempted to rationalize his abhorrent actions by claiming that his victims had intentionally infected him with AIDS. However, he failed to provide any evidence to support this allegation.

There are concerns about Kazungu’s mental health, but he appeared mentally sound when he requested closed-door proceedings, a plea that the court denied. Despite his crimes, Kazungu expressed a desire to avoid media coverage, stating, “I have done extreme crimes and do not want to be reported in the media.”

Authorities believe that Kazungu lured his victims, mostly sex workers, to his home under false pretenses, and then proceeded to rob and murder them. The investigation is ongoing, with the Rwanda Investigation Bureau yet to release the names of all the suspected victims.

This case has shocked the entire country, highlighting the need for improved safety measures and support for vulnerable individuals. The court is expected to deliver a decision on Kazungu’s detention on September 26th, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of these horrifying crimes.