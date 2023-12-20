Rwandan Doctor Sentenced to Jail for Involvement in 1994 Genocide

A French court has handed down a 24-year prison sentence to Sosthene Munyemana, a Rwandan doctor, for his role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. The court found Munyemana guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity, and participating in a conspiracy to prepare those crimes. Despite his denial of any wrongdoing, the doctor will be appealing the decision.

The trial took place over a period of six weeks at the Assize Court in Paris, almost 30 years after a complaint was initially filed against Munyemana in Bordeaux, France. The verdict was delivered after a deliberation of nearly 15 hours. Munyemana remained impassive as the sentence was announced and was immediately sent to jail.

This case marks the sixth trial held in France relating to the massacres that occurred in 1994, resulting in the deaths of approximately 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. At the time of the genocide, Munyemana was a 38-year-old gynaecologist in the southern university district of Butare.

Accusations against Munyemana include co-signing a motion of support for the interim government that oversaw the genocide, as well as participating in local committees and meetings involved in orchestrating the roundup of Tutsi civilians. While he admitted to participating in night patrols to protect the local population, prosecutors argued that Munyemana supervised operations at checkpoints where Tutsi individuals were targeted.

Munyemana was further accused of detaining Tutsi civilians and relaying instructions from authorities to the local militia and residents, contributing to the roundup and ultimate extermination of Tutsis. Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting that there was a deliberate intent to eliminate people.

After arriving in France in September 1994, Munyemana continued to live and work there until his recent retirement. The Rwandan community in France filed a complaint against him in 1995. In recent years, France has made increased efforts to arrest and prosecute individuals involved in the genocide, following improved relations with Rwanda.

