War Crimes Trial of Rwandan Genocide Suspect Suspended Due to Dementia

The war crimes trial of 90-year-old Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga has been indefinitely suspended by appeals judges due to his dementia. This decision, which was made on Monday, disregards previous plans for a modified trial procedure. As a result, it is unlikely that Kabuga’s trial, which commenced last year in The Hague, will ever reach a conclusion.

Earlier this year, judges at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals declared Kabuga unfit to stand trial, but recommended alternative procedures. Prosecutors argued against halting the trial, emphasizing the potential injustice to the victims. They also emphasized that Kabuga’s own actions placed him in a position where he would face trial at an advanced age with diminished capacity.

However, the appeals judges ruled on Monday that the lower court had made a legal error and that an alternative finding procedure was not warranted. They have instructed the trial chamber to indefinitely suspend the proceedings due to Kabuga’s lack of fitness to stand trial. Additionally, they have instructed the trial chamber to promptly assess the issue of Kabuga’s detention on remand.

While acknowledging that this decision will be disappointing to the victims and survivors of the 1994 genocide, who have long awaited justice, the appeals judges emphasized that trials must be fair, respecting the rights of the accused in order for justice to be delivered.

The judges have also ordered the lower trial chamber to quickly evaluate the circumstances under which Kabuga could be released.

Felicien Kabuga, a former businessman who amassed wealth in the tea trade, is accused of funding Hutu militias and broadcasting hate speech on his radio station, Radio Television Libre des Milles Collines (RTLM). He was arrested near Paris in May 2020 after evading justice for many years.

The Rwandan genocide claimed the lives of more than 800,000 Tutsis and Hutu moderates in just 100 days. Kabuga has pleaded not guilty to charges of genocide, incitement to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, as well as persecution, extermination, and murder. Until now, the tribunal has convicted 62 individuals linked to the Rwandan genocide.