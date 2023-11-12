Rwanda and Cameroon Overhaul Military Positions in Response to Recent Coup

Rwanda and Cameroon have taken significant steps to restructure their respective security forces following the recent political upheaval in Gabon. The changes made by President Paul Kagame and President Paul Biya have resulted in the reshuffling of senior military personnel and the promotion of young soldiers to higher ranks.

In a move to modernize and optimize their military operations, President Kagame of Rwanda has retired a large number of soldiers while advancing young, capable officers within the country’s security framework. As part of this transition, new generals have been appointed to lead army divisions stationed across Rwanda.

An official statement from the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) announced that President Kagame has approved the retirement of twelve generals, eighty-three senior officers, and six junior officers. Furthermore, eighty-six senior non-commissioned officers will also be retired. Additionally, 678 soldiers have retired as their contracts concluded, with 160 others being medically discharged.

Among the retiring military officials are renowned figures from Rwanda’s 1994 liberation war, including Gen. James Kabarebe, Gen. Fred Ibingira, and Lt. Gen. Charles Kayonga. Both Gen. Kabarebe and Lt. Gen. Kayonga previously held the esteemed position of chief of defense staff of the Rwandan army. Their retirement marks a significant shift in the military leadership of the country.

In conjunction with these retirements, President Kagame has promoted several young officers to the rank of colonel and appointed new generals to lead various military divisions. Other notable retirees include Lt. Gen. Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, who currently serves as Rwanda’s ambassador to Russia, and Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira, a former defense minister.

In a separate development, President Kagame appointed Juvenal Marizamunda as the new defense minister in June, succeeding Albert Murasira, who had held the position since 2018. This change reflects Rwanda’s commitment to ongoing reform and fresh perspectives in its defense strategy.

Meanwhile, President Biya of Cameroon, one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders, has also made significant changes within the Defense Ministry’s central administrative unit. A decree issued and shared on social media outlined the fresh appointments, signaling President Biya’s commitment to strengthening and ensuring the efficiency of the country’s defense apparatus.

These simultaneous military changes in Rwanda and Cameroon illustrate a shared determination among African nations to adapt and reposition their security forces to meet evolving challenges. The strategic restructuring aims to enhance operational effectiveness, foster new leadership, and optimize overall defense capabilities.

