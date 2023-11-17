Rwanda asylum plan: Addressing Misconceptions about UK Government Policies

As the UK government faces criticism after its plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed unlawful, it is important to fact-check some of the claims made by both the prime minister and the Labour party.

Claim 1: “The number of crossings is down by a third” – Rishi Sunak

This claim refers to small boat crossings. According to the Home Office, as of 13 November, 27,284 people have been detected crossing the English Channel in 2023. In the same period last year, the number was nearly 42,000, indicating a decrease of about one-third.

Claim 2: “[Labour’s plan is] a cosy deal with the EU, which would see the UK accept 100,000 illegal migrants” – Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak criticized Labour’s plan to stop small boats from coming to the UK, suggesting that it would require the UK to accept 100,000 illegal migrants. However, it is important to note that no such deal based on population is currently in place within the EU. Labour has stated that it would not sign up to an EU quota scheme due to the UK’s non-membership status.

Claim 3: “The government has never succeeded in actually getting a successor to what was known as the Dublin III agreement, which meant that people here with no right to be here could then be removed” – Nick Thomas-Symonds

Nick Thomas-Symonds, a Labour MP, referred to the EU scheme known as Dublin III, which allowed member states to return failed asylum seekers. However, this scheme came to an end in the UK after Brexit in January 2021. Despite the scheme’s termination, data from the Home Office shows that the numbers involved were relatively small, with more people coming to the UK under this scheme than being removed in its final six years of operation.

Claim 4: “Some 20,000 people have been returned this year” – Rishi Sunak

This claim pertains to the number of people returned from the UK to other countries. While Rishi Sunak did not specify the type of return, combining voluntary and enforced returns does amount to approximately 20,000. As of the latest data, 5,095 individuals were forcibly removed from the UK between January and October 2023, while 15,204 left voluntarily in the same period. It is important to note that not all of the 20,000 individuals returned were failed asylum seekers, as some were foreign national offenders.

