The Weakness of the Rwanda Asylum Bill: A Deterrent in Name Only

The recent proposal by Rishi Sunak to revive the Rwanda asylum scheme has been met with criticism from former immigration minister Robert Jenrick. In a candid interview with the BBC, Jenrick expressed his belief that the bill is too weak to be an effective deterrent and will likely face numerous legal challenges.

While the government’s intention behind the legislation is to declare Rwanda as a safe country for sending refugees, Jenrick argues that it will be “bogged down” by legal claims, rendering it ineffective. He emphasizes that those under the threat of deportation will still have the opportunity to appeal, citing concerns that Rwanda may not be individually safe for them.

Jenrick, who resigned from his post due to his opposition to the bill, voices his disappointment in the political choice to introduce a bill that he deems insufficient to accomplish its purpose. He points out that the government had already introduced two bills in an attempt to address the issue of illegal migration, questioning the need for yet another bill.

Despite the potential symbolic impact of the Rwanda plan, Jenrick believes that it will not be enough to deter individuals from crossing the English Channel. He asserts that the bill’s current form lacks the necessary strength to effectively address the issue and warns that it will not work as intended.

The bill has generated division among Conservative MPs, whose support is crucial for its passage. While some argue that the bill goes too far in bypassing the courts and may breach international legal obligations towards refugees, others contend that it does not go far enough and will continue to be hindered by legal challenges.

Jenrick, along with like-minded Conservative MPs, strives to convince ministers to consider alternative approaches in designing the new law. He emphasizes the importance of creating a powerful deterrent and expresses his desire for the bill to be effective.

As the factions within the Tory party seek legal advice on the legislation, their verdict will influence the outcome of the crucial vote on Tuesday. Labour and other opposition parties have already declared their intention to vote against the bill, requiring sufficient support from Tory MPs for it to pass.

In addition to the asylum bill, Jenrick highlights the pressing need for the Conservative party to address both legal and illegal migration. He warns that failure to take decisive action on this issue could result in “red hot fury” from voters.

The proposed measures to reduce legal migration have received support from both the government and Labour, with a focus on raising the minimum salary requirement for UK work visas. However, the specific salary level is still under consideration, as Labour awaits publication of evidence from official migration advisers.

While the government pushes for the revival of the Rwanda asylum scheme, the weaknesses of the bill and the divisions within the Conservative party cast doubt on its potential effectiveness. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the government will navigate these challenges and address the pressing issue of migration.