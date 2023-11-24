New Dutch Coalition Formation Implications: Rutte’s Party Refuses Geert Wilders, Possible Alliance Emerges Between Far-Right and Center-Right

Following the recent Dutch election, Dilan Yeşilgöz, leader of the liberal-conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the largest center-right party in the Dutch parliament, has announced that her party will not join a coalition dominated by Geert Wilders and his far-right Party for Freedom (PVV). However, Yeşilgöz expressed openness to supporting such a government from the sidelines, indicating the potential for an alliance between the PVV and Pieter Omtzigt’s center-right New Social Contract (NSC) in government.

The emergence of this possibility marks a significant shift in the political landscape, as the PVV was once a tolerating partner of the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government. However, with the VVD’s decision, the roles could now be reversed, with the VVD becoming a tolerating partner for a government led by Wilders.

This development puts pressure on Omtzigt’s NSC and the BBB, a farmers’ party, to determine their willingness to work with Wilders in the next government. Coalition negotiations are expected to be protracted, as parties are cautious about aligning themselves with the far-right PVV. In the previous government formation, the process took a record-breaking 299 days to conclude, and it is anticipated that this time around, it may even take longer.

The recent Dutch election’s results showcased the PVV as the big winner, securing 37 seats and becoming the largest political force in the country. The VVD, on the other hand, experienced significant losses, losing 10 seats out of its previous 34. Frans Timmermans’ Labour-Green alliance, a former EU Commissioner, won 25 seats in the election, shaping the political landscape and potential alliances further.

