Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent decision to replace his defense chief has grabbed international attention. While the move has been seen as a means to combat corruption within the defense ministry, it also signifies Ukraine’s steadfast determination to reclaim Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Rustem Umerov, a government official and an active member of the Crimean Tatar ethnic community, has been appointed as the new defense minister. Umerov, 41, is renowned for his negotiations with Russia and his successful organization of prisoner exchanges. What sets him apart is his indigenous Crimean Tatar heritage and the potential role it can play in Ukraine’s efforts to regain control over Crimea.

Crimean Tatars are the original Turkic inhabitants of the Crimean peninsula. During World War II, they suffered unfounded allegations of collaboration with the Nazis and were brutally deported by the Soviet army to Central Asia. Umerov’s family was among those deported, and he was born in exile in Uzbekistan. After years of striving to return to their homeland, many Crimean Tatars, including Umerov’s family, were eventually allowed back to the peninsula in the late 1980s.

Umerov’s appointment as defense minister sends a powerful message. It signifies that Ukraine is serious about its ambitions to reclaim Crimea and restore the rights of the indigenous population. By appointing an indigenous Crimean Tatar, President Zelensky highlights the importance of cultural identity and aims to strengthen the country’s resolve in pursuing its territorial integrity.

While a full-scale military assault on Crimea may not be imminent, Ukraine’s intentions to reclaim its pre-2014 borders, which include the peninsula, should not be dismissed as unrealistic. The appointment of Umerov as defense minister signifies that Kyiv sees this as the ultimate goal.

As Ukraine moves forward under Umerov’s leadership, it is clear that the country intends to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape with fresh approaches and engage both the military and society at large. The appointment of an indigenous Crimean Tatar to such a significant position is a strong signal of Ukraine’s commitment to its people and their aspirations.