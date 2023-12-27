Russia’s Wagner Group Exploits African Resources for its Own Gain

Russia’s involvement in Africa goes far beyond what meets the eye. With the recent death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, various individuals and organizations within the Russian government are now scrambling to assume control over Wagner’s vast network of assets and relationships on the African continent.

The Wagner Group, a seemingly private military firm, has been active in several African nations since 2017, including Mali, Libya, Sudan, and the Central African Republic. In exchange for diplomatic support and resources, Wagner has provided African regimes with a range of services, including combat operations, security and training, and even disinformation campaigns.

This strategic use of mercenaries has allowed Russia to expand its reach in Africa at a relatively low cost. While Russia has touted economic opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and transportation, its actual investment in the continent has been minimal. Moscow is more concerned with maintaining international connections than fulfilling economic promises.

Remarkably, the Wagner Group has been largely self-funded in Africa, covering its own operational expenses through cash and mineral concessions. By using mercenaries, Russia has been able to conduct operations abroad while maintaining a level of plausible deniability. This tactic draws parallels to the use of mercenaries by European powers during the 16th and 17th centuries.

Historically, heads of state hired mercenaries as a means of deflecting the costs associated with raising and managing their own armies. These mercenaries, often subjects of the hiring state, would front the expenses of recruitment and equipment. Similarly, the Wagner Group can be seen as a combination of state-funded and private entities, much like their early modern predecessors.

When examining the concept of a fiscal-military state, we observe governments that sustain large-scale warfare by extracting resources and employing innovative financial measures, such as creating national debts or utilizing public credit. In the case of Wagner, these innovations manifest in the form of shell companies and clandestine resource movements. The fighters in Ukraine were just one part of an extensive network of companies that controlled vast sums of money through these operations.

As described by analyst Julian Rademeyer, Wagner has transformed from a simple private military contractor into an intricate web of business alliances and relations, operating through front companies across various African nations. Wagner essentially functions as a shadow fiscal-military state, exploiting resources and conducting operations in a covert manner.

One key strategy that facilitated Wagner’s activities in Africa was the use of contributions. Contributions can be likened to a form of taxation imposed by an occupying army in a conquered territory. This “tax of violence” sustains an army’s operations and, at times, an entire state. Long ago, the Swedish army funded itself through contributions during the Thirty Years’ War. In a similar vein, Wagner financed its African operations through this practice, allowing for a more sustained and consistent source of funding compared to simple plundering.

Wagner’s African endeavors were highly extensive and sophisticated, operating on the same principle as the Swedish contributions or the tax of violence. The Russian firm M-Invest, controlled by oligarchs including Prigozhin, owned gold mines in Sudan, a country rich in valuable minerals. Wagner subsidiaries also possessed gold mines and logging rights in the Central African Republic. In Syria, Wagner shell companies were compensated with oil.

Although the African resources controlled by Wagner were not particularly lucrative in the grand scheme of the Russian state budget, they served the purpose of self-financing the group’s operations. This allowed Russia to exert influence in Africa without straining its own financial resources.

The exploitation of African resources by Russia’s Wagner Group reflects a shrewd and calculated approach toward expanding its global reach. By leveraging mercenaries, shadow fiscal-military tactics, and resource extraction, Russia has been able to secure its interests in Africa while maintaining plausible deniability. The true extent of its operations and involvement in the continent is a matter that continues to unfold.

