Reports have emerged suggesting that mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group have reappeared on the front lines in Ukraine, according to a senior Ukrainian military official. The once-dominant group, led by the late warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been observed fighting alongside various Russian military units in the eastern front, says Colonel Serhiy Cherevatyi.

Previously infamous for their brutal tactics in Ukraine, including the decapitation of Ukrainian soldiers and the targeting of civilians, the Wagner mercenaries were temporarily absent from the conflict after seizing control of the town of Bakhmut in May. Following an unsuccessful rebellion against the Kremlin in June, orchestrated by Prigozhin who tragically died in a plane crash in August, the group faced internal turmoil. In response, some were welcomed into Belarus by President Alexander Lukashenko, while others were reassigned to African nations where Russian interests lay.

Cherevatyi notes that the return of these mercenaries should come as no surprise, with their reentry into Ukraine seen as an attempt by Russia to replenish its ranks with fresh recruits. Although their presence has been confirmed through Ukrainian wiretapping and reconnaissance, Cherevatyi warns that they are being closely monitored. “We know everything about them,” he asserts.

The Ukrainian National Resistance Center reports that fewer than 1,000 Wagner mercenaries remain in Belarus, with around 200 of them currently serving as instructors in the special units of Belarus’ Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Defense. The remaining individuals have opted not to join new private military companies or the Russian defense ministry, according to sources on the ground.

While Wagner’s return may raise concerns, Cherevatyi downplays their significance. He highlights that they are no longer the formidable force they once were and have now come under the control of the Russian Defense Ministry. “They used to call themselves soldiers of fortune but now they are more like misfortune soldiers,” he remarks.

As the dynamics on the Ukrainian front continue to evolve, the presence of Wagner mercenaries poses new challenges for both Ukraine and its international partners. It remains to be seen how this resurgence will impact the ongoing conflict in the region and the search for a lasting resolution.