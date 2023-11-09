Death of Yevgeny Prigozhin Raises Questions about the Future of Wagner Group

The recent death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of private military company Wagner Group, has sparked speculation about the future of the notorious mercenary group and Russia’s influence in Africa. Prigozhin, who led an armed rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin, was killed in a private jet crash northwest of Moscow. While Russian authorities have yet to confirm his death through DNA testing, Putin has expressed condolences, and Wagner fighters have been ordered to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state.

Wagner Group has played a significant role in Africa, providing security services and fighting against extremist organizations. With Prigozhin’s demise, there are concerns about whether Russia can effectively replace him and maintain its presence on the continent. Prigozhin had developed deep personal connections in Africa, which could prove challenging to replace quickly.

Russia has been actively expanding its ties in Africa as part of its strategy to undermine Western influence and gain new allies amid its conflict in Ukraine. Africa’s 54 nations hold significant voting power at the United Nations, and Russia has sought their support for its invasion. However, some African countries have criticized Wagner’s presence and actions, calling them destabilizing.

With Prigozhin gone, there is a possibility that a new organization could take over Wagner Group. Russian military contractors like Redut and Convoy have expressed interest in doing business in Africa. However, the Kremlin may face challenges in maintaining the strong presence that Prigozhin helped establish.

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin has undoubtedly left a void in the leadership of Wagner Group and raised questions about the future of Russian influence in Africa. As new developments unfold, it remains to be seen how Russia will navigate the post-Prigozhin era and whether it can effectively maintain its presence on the continent.