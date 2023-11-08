Future of the Wagner Group Uncertain Following Plane Crash

The recent plane crash involving Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, has raised questions about the future of the notorious mercenary organization. While some predict that Russia will continue its presence in African countries under new leadership, others believe that Prigozhin’s deep personal connections may be challenging to replace quickly. Africa holds great economic and political importance for Russia, as it seeks to establish new allies amid its ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

One key aspect of Russia’s engagement in Africa is its desire to expand ties and undercut Western influence on the continent. The 54 nations of Africa hold significant voting power within the United Nations, and Russia has actively sought their support for its military campaigns and invasions. However, the presence of Wagner forces in African countries has been met with criticism from the international community. U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has characterized Wagner’s forces as destabilizing and has encouraged African countries to condemn their actions.

Despite the controversy surrounding Wagner’s operations, the group has found support in certain African nations. For instance, in the Central African Republic, Wagner forces have served as personal bodyguards for President Faustin Archange Touadera, helping to protect the capital and secure a constitutional referendum that could potentially extend his power indefinitely. While some denounce the mercenaries and their alleged human rights abuses, others argue that Russia’s cooperation with the country will remain unaffected by new leadership.

The future of the Wagner Group in Africa remains uncertain, but many speculate that another Russian organization may fill the void left by Prigozhin’s demise. Russian military contractors, such as Redut and Convoy, have expressed interest in doing business in Africa, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they took over Wagner’s operations. However, the Kremlin may face challenges in maintaining the strong presence in Africa that Prigozhin worked to establish. Regardless of what happens next, the plane crash has certainly shaken the foundations of the Wagner Group and leaves many wondering how Russia will adapt its strategy in the region.