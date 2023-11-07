Putin Attends Belt and Road Summit Amidst Global Turmoil

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for the third time to attend China’s Belt and Road Initiative forum. While the summit aims to discuss Xi Jinping’s ambitious international project, the meeting is overshadowed by ongoing conflicts around the world.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis and the Israel-Hamas war are casting a dark cloud over the forum’s theme. Despite this, Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed his “dear friend” Putin to the event, highlighting their close relationship.

It is worth noting that China is one of the few countries that Putin has visited recently following an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The warrant accuses Putin of illegally deporting children from Ukraine. However, as China is not a member of the ICC, extradition to The Hague is not mandatory.

The partnership between Russia and China has faced criticism from the West, especially regarding trade ties during the Ukraine conflict. Nonetheless, Beijing has firmly maintained that its collaboration with Moscow falls within international norms and its sovereign right to choose its allies.

The economic ties between China and Russia have flourished, with China ramping up imports of Russian oil in the wake of sanctions imposed by other nations. This economic cooperation has strengthened their relationship amidst geopolitical turmoil.

Ahead of his visit, Putin emphasized President Xi’s significant role in shaping the emerging multipolar world. Both leaders share a deep commitment to promoting their respective initiatives and ideas on the global stage.

Furthermore, Putin’s attendance at the Belt and Road forum comes after his meeting with Kim Jong Un in Russia, where the North Korean leader extended an invitation for a visit. This demonstrates Putin’s active engagement in forging strategic alliances and strengthening diplomatic relations.

In conclusion, Putin’s presence at China’s Belt and Road Initiative forum signifies the ongoing collaboration between Russia and China amidst global conflicts. While the forum’s agenda remains vital, the geopolitical realities of the world cannot be ignored, and their influence permeates the discussions. This gathering serves as a platform for world leaders to navigate challenging times and seek avenues for cooperation and understanding.