Russia’s Vladimir Putin Announces Candidacy for 2024 Election, Extending His Grip on Power

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his intention to run for president once again in the upcoming elections that will be held in March 2024. This decision could potentially allow him to remain in power until at least 2030, further solidifying his position as the country’s leader.

During a ceremony at the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian president, Putin made the much-anticipated announcement. This will be his fifth bid for the presidency, as he seeks to continue his long-standing hold on power as either head of state or prime minister, a role he has held for over two decades.

One significant aspect of the upcoming elections is the participation of residents from the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. These regions were annexed by Russia during the conflict, and for the first time, their residents will have a say in the presidential elections. The Russia Central Election Commission has set up a “house-to-house voting” system in these regions over three consecutive days.

The international community has previously criticized the elections organized by Russian-backed officials in these occupied regions, considering them to be illegitimate. However, with their participation in the upcoming presidential race, it remains to be seen how this will impact the legitimacy and perception of the elections.

Putin’s political journey began in August 1999 when he became the acting prime minister of Russia. In an unexpected turn of events, he was then appointed as president by then-President Boris Yeltsin on New Year’s Eve of the same year. Putin served two consecutive four-year terms as president before stepping aside in 2008 due to constitutional limitations on re-election. He endorsed Dmitry Medvedev as his successor, assuming the role of prime minister during that time.

However, Putin reclaimed the presidency in 2012 and has maintained a firm grip on power ever since. In 2018, he won re-election and subsequently signed a law in 2021 that extended the presidential term limit. This means that Putin, who is currently 71 years old, has the potential to govern until 2036, well into his mid-80s and the third decade of his rule.

The upcoming elections are not expected to present any significant challenges to Putin’s re-election. Under his authoritarian rule, opposition politicians often face repercussions such as exile, imprisonment, or even death in suspicious circumstances.

One notable figure is Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who posed a significant political challenge to Putin. Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison on extremism charges in August, amid claims that his arrest was politically motivated to suppress his criticisms of Putin. Navalny had previously been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, an act that a joint investigation by CNN and Bellingcat linked to the Russian Security Service (FSB).

Putin has consistently denied any involvement in Navalny’s poisoning, stating that if the security services had intended to kill him, they would have succeeded. However, the incident has raised international concerns and cast a shadow over Putin’s presidency.

In addition to the political dynamics within Russia, Putin’s decision to run for re-election takes place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Initially expected to be a short-lived conflict, it has dragged on for over a year. While gauging public opinion in Russia accurately is challenging, the war is widely believed to have significant support among the population, despite the costs it has imposed on Russian society.

The Russian government has attempted to shield its population from the worst effects of the conflict. However, Ukraine has conducted strikes in retaliation, even targeting cities within Russia, including the Kremlin.

The casualty numbers from the war in Ukraine have been a subject of secrecy. In September 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu acknowledged 5,937 troop deaths. However, Western intelligence assessments estimate a much higher toll. The United Kingdom’s defense ministry suggested that Russia may have suffered between 150,000 and 190,000 permanent casualties, including those killed or permanently wounded, since February 2022.

As the presidential elections draw nearer, the focus remains on Putin’s bid for re-election and the anticipated extension of his rule. While his opponents may face challenges and opposition, it seems that Putin’s power and influence continue to endure.

FAQ

1. How long has Vladimir Putin been in power?

Vladimir Putin has been in power for over two decades, initially serving as acting prime minister in 1999 before becoming president in 2000. He stepped aside in 2008 due to term limits but returned to the presidency in 2012 and has remained in power ever since.

2. How long could Putin’s rule potentially extend?

With the changes to the law in 2021, Putin has the potential to remain in power until 2036. This would mark his third decade in office and extend his presidency well into his mid-80s.

3. What is the significance of the occupied Ukrainian regions participating in the presidential elections?

The inclusion of residents from the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson in the presidential elections is a notable development. These regions were annexed by Russia during the conflict, and their participation raises questions about the legitimacy and perception of the upcoming elections.

4. Who is Alexey Navalny, and what happened to him?

Alexey Navalny is a prominent Russian opposition leader who posed a significant political challenge to Putin. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison on extremism charges in August, with claims that his arrest was politically motivated. Navalny had previously been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, an act that was linked to the Russian Security Service (FSB) by a joint investigation.

5. What is the current status of the war in Ukraine?

The war in Ukraine, which was initially expected to be short-lived, is still ongoing and will likely enter its second year by the time of the presidential elections. Despite the costs imposed on Russian society, the conflict is thought to have broad support among the Russian population.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)