Amidst geopolitical tensions, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has accused the West of attempting to expand the conflict in Ukraine into the Asia-Pacific region. Speaking at the Xiangshan Forum, one of China’s most significant military diplomacy events, Shoigu claimed that NATO was using dialogue as a guise to conceal its military buildup in the region. Shoigu further alleged that NATO nations were fueling an arms race, escalating military drills, and increasing their military presence.

U.S. forces were highlighted by Shoigu as colluding with Tokyo and Seoul to exchange information on missile launches in an effort to deter Russia and China. In addition, Shoigu criticized the United States for exploiting climate change and natural disasters as pretexts for “humanitarian interventions.”

The emergence of new security alliances, such as the Quad and AUKUS, was condemned by Shoigu, who argued that these blocs threatened the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and undermined nuclear non-proliferation efforts in the region.

Addressing Russia’s decision to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, Shoigu emphasized that it did not signify the end of the agreement. He clarified that Russia was merely seeking to restore parity with the United States, which had not ratified the treaty: “We are not talking about its destruction.”

While Russia expressed readiness for talks on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukraine crisis and the potential for “co-existence” with the West, Shoigu emphasized that Western countries must abandon their pursuit of Russia’s strategic defeat. However, he stressed that the necessary conditions for such discussions had not yet materialized.

According to Shoigu, equal relations among all nuclear powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, responsible for upholding peace and global stability, are essential in resolving conflicts and maintaining international order.

FAQs:

1. What is the Xiangshan Forum?

The Xiangshan Forum is a prominent military diplomacy event held in China, where defense ministers and officials from various countries engage in discussions on security issues and cooperation.

2. What are the Quad and AUKUS?

The Quad refers to an informal strategic alliance consisting of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India. AUKUS is a defense partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States that focuses on areas such as nuclear-powered submarines.

