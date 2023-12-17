Russia’s Ruling Party Supports Putin’s Bid for Reelection as Peace Candidate Gains Momentum

In a show of unity, delegates from Russia’s ruling party have unanimously endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s bid for reelection at a party conference in Moscow. This comes just a day after Putin’s supporters nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

Dmitry Medvedev, the chairman of United Russia and a former president and prime minister, rallied party members to support Putin’s reelection, emphasizing the need to mobilize activists and supporters to ensure a smooth election campaign. Medvedev asserted that Putin’s fifth term as head of state should be unquestionable and legitimate.

While Putin’s reelection appears highly likely due to his tight control over Russia’s political system, a pro-peace candidate has emerged, challenging the status quo. Yekaterina Duntsova, a former journalist and mother-of-three from a small town in western Russia, has cleared the initial hurdle by garnering formal backing from a group of 521 supporters in Moscow. Duntsova, who advocates for peace in Ukraine and the release of imprisoned Kremlin critics, has expressed fears and concerns about potential obstacles to her candidacy.

The endorsement of Putin by United Russia delegates reflects his well-established position of power, with critics stifled and independent media heavily restricted within the country. However, Duntsova’s emergence highlights a growing desire for change and alternative voices within the Russian political landscape.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Vladimir Putin?

A: Vladimir Putin is the current President of Russia, having been in power for 24 years. He is seeking a fifth term as the country’s head of state.

Q: What is United Russia?

A: United Russia is the ruling political party in Russia, with strong ties to President Putin. It has a dominant presence in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

Q: Who is Yekaterina Duntsova?

A: Yekaterina Duntsova is a former journalist and mother-of-three from western Russia. She is running as a pro-peace candidate, advocating for peace in Ukraine and the release of imprisoned Kremlin critics.

