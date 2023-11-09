The recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has sparked a wave of accusations and blame, with many pointing fingers at Russian President Vladimir Putin and his alleged inaction. However, taking a step back from the rhetoric, it becomes evident that the situation is more complex than a simple betrayal or failure on Putin’s part.

The truth is that tensions had been simmering in the region for months before Azerbaijan launched its offensive. The international community was quick to condemn Baku’s actions, accusing them of breaking promises. Meanwhile, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities insisted that the Armenians were not armed and had no military presence in the area. The dynamics of the conflict extend far beyond the actions of one individual.

Analysts have noted that Azerbaijan’s success in the 2020 war can be attributed to their acquisition of sophisticated weaponry and tactics learned from conflicts in the Middle East. On the other hand, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh relied on outdated Russian-made arms and strategies from the 1990s. This power imbalance played a significant role in determining the outcome of the conflict.

While it is easy to blame Putin for his supposed refusal to provide military assistance to Armenia, we must also consider the broader geopolitical landscape. Russia has traditionally positioned itself as Armenia’s protector, but it also has interests in maintaining stability in the region and avoiding conflict with Azerbaijan. The deployment of Russian peacekeepers and their neutral stance is indicative of this delicate balance.

Furthermore, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is not solely reliant on external factors. The fate of ethnic Armenians living in the region depends on Baku’s willingness to build a multiethnic nation. If the process fails, it could result in the mass exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. This reality highlights the need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to peacebuilding.

As we analyze the role of Russia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it is crucial to move beyond simplistic blame and recognize the complex dynamics at play. Yes, Putin’s actions (or lack thereof) may have had consequences, but they are just one piece of a much larger puzzle. A thorough examination of the conflict requires a deeper understanding of the historical, geopolitical, and societal factors that have shaped the region and continue to influence its future. Only then can we truly grasp the complexity of the situation and work towards a lasting and sustainable resolution.