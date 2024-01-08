Russian railway operations in the Urals region were disrupted by an explosion that occurred near the station of San-Donato. The incident took place close to an oil depot, as reported by Baza, a Russian media outlet citing security sources. The “bang” on the railroad was confirmed by TASS and RBC news agencies, who referenced the transport prosecutor’s office.

It is notable that the term “bang” is commonly used in Russian mainstream media to refer to explosive incidents. Despite the occurrence, there were no reported injuries or damage resulting from this particular explosion, according to the Russian news agencies. However, RBC noted that traffic in the area was constrained, potentially leading to delays in train schedules.

This event comes after an earlier incident where Ukraine’s domestic spy agency allegedly detonated explosives on a Russian railway line located in Siberia, marking the second attack on military supply routes in the region within a week. While investigations continue, it is crucial to highlight that these incidents pose significant challenges to the transportation infrastructure and security in the area.

