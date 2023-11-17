Russia’s Geopolitical Maneuvering in the Gaza Crisis

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, has taken advantage of the Gaza war to advance his own geopolitical objectives. By criticizing the United States’ policies in the Middle East, Putin is promoting his vision of a new world order that diminishes American influence. In this quest, he has positioned Russia as a peacemaker and has adopted a more pro-Palestinian stance.

Putin’s delayed response to Hamas’ attack on Israel, as well as his subsequent blaming of the United States, exemplifies his attempt to distance himself from Western powers. He believes that the U.S. and EU, who have aligned themselves closely with Israel, are now the embodiment of evil and cannot be considered right in any way. By taking a different stance, Russia hopes to appeal to anti-American sentiments, particularly in the Middle East and the Global South.

Moscow’s increasingly close relationship with Tehran plays a crucial role in this strategy. Russia aligns itself with Iran, a supporter of Hamas and a country that the United States has accused of supplying Moscow with drones for the conflict in Ukraine. By forging alliances in the Middle East, Putin aims to challenge American dominance and shape a new multipolar world order.

Moreover, Russia sees the Gaza crisis as an opportunity to enhance its influence in the Middle East. By positioning itself as a potential peacemaker and offering to host a regional meeting of foreign ministers, Russia is seeking to demonstrate its ability to mediate conflicts and maintain stable relationships with all parties involved. This move not only helps Russia gain diplomatic clout but also opens doors to potential economic advantages.

The worsening ties between Russia and Israel are evident in the aftermath of Moscow’s reception of a Hamas delegation. Israel was displeased with Russia’s gesture, considering it as legitimizing terrorism. Both countries’ ambassadors were summoned for discussions, and their UN envoys clashed over Israel’s right to defend itself. These tensions have strained what was once a close and pragmatic relationship.

In conclusion, President Putin is using the Gaza war as a stepping stone to further his geopolitical ambitions. By criticizing the United States, aligning with Iran, and positioning Russia as a peacemaker, he aims to challenge American hegemony and reshape the global order. However, these maneuvers have strained relations with Israel, causing a rift between the two countries. Only time will tell if Putin’s strategy will yield the desired results.

