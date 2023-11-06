Vladimir Putin Absent at BRICS Summit, Highlighting Tensions with the West

The BRICS summit, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will commence in South Africa, but Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent due to complications with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued against him. Instead, Putin will participate via video call while leaders from the other BRICS countries attend in person.

The absence of Putin underscores the deteriorating relations between Russia and the West. While the BRICS group aims to promote economic cooperation and collaboration in areas such as health, education, and climate change, it represents a growing sentiment in the developing world that Western-led institutions, such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, do not adequately serve their interests.

The BRICS countries are also considering expanding their coalition, with more than 20 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, applying for membership. However, new members can only be admitted once the five BRICS countries agree on the criteria.

Although the BRICS officials deny taking an anti-Western turn, the bloc’s stance on various issues, particularly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, puts them at odds with the United States and its Western allies. The European Union called on BRICS leaders to condemn Russia and Putin for the war in Ukraine, which is unlikely to occur given Russia’s anti-Western rhetoric expressed in BRICS meetings.

As the BRICS summit unfolds, the United States and the European Union will be closely monitoring events, particularly regarding the bloc’s calls for reorganizing the global governance structure. The long list of countries seeking BRICS membership suggests that the bloc’s influence is resonating with many developing nations.

Moreover, behind closed doors, food security will be a topic of discussion. The developing world, eager to secure more grain shipments, plans to utilize BRICS ties with Russia to negotiate increased exports from both Russia and Ukraine. Russia’s recent halt in allowing Ukraine to export through the Black Sea has exacerbated hunger and increased food prices, making the issue urgent.

The BRICS summit offers an opportunity for leaders to address these pressing matters and demonstrate their commitment to serving the interests of the Global South, while tensions between Russia and the Western countries continue to simmer.