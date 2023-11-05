Russia and China Strengthen Partnership at Belt and Road Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a notable appearance at the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, where he spoke about the importance of global cooperation and highlighted the Northern Sea Route as a key development opportunity. In his speech, Putin expressed agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their shared belief that the Belt and Road initiative aligns with multilateral efforts to enhance global collaboration.

Putin emphasized the significance of the Northern Sea Route, a shipping route that spans over 3,480 miles from the Pacific to the Atlantic. He invited countries to participate in its development, highlighting its potential to position Russia as a critical player in global trade and communication between Asia and Europe. Furthermore, Putin emphasized Russia’s intent to establish railway routes from Central Siberia, linking China, Mongolia, and ports along the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Russia’s vast landmass and strategic location make it an important partner in the Belt and Road initiative. Putin underscored the relevance of connectivity among all partners and its impact on bilateral relations. By strengthening partnerships and ensuring freedom of trade, investment, and labor, Russia aims to create an integration circuit in line with its vision for global interaction.

The meeting between Putin and Xi aimed to reinforce their “no-limits” partnership amidst conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing Ukraine war. The Belt and Road Forum provided an opportunity for both leaders to discuss further cooperation and consolidate their shared commitment to the initiative.

China’s President Xi Jinping also delivered a significant address during the opening ceremony, highlighting the progress achieved by the Belt and Road initiative. He announced substantial financing commitments from the China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China, and the Silk Road Fund. This additional funding will support various areas, including green infrastructure and transportation, furthering the BRI International Green Development Coalition.

As Russia and China continue to deepen their partnership and extend their influence through infrastructure investment, the Belt and Road initiative remains a powerful force for connectivity and global cooperation.