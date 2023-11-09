Russian President Vladimir Putin has initiated the routine autumn conscription campaign, summoning 130,000 citizens for mandatory military service, according to a decree posted on the government website. This move aligns with Russia’s ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine, currently in its 20th month.

While all men in Russia are obliged to serve in the military for one year between the ages of 18 and 27, or receive equivalent training during higher education, the recent legislation passed in July will raise the maximum conscription age to 30 starting January 1, 2024. This change is aimed at bolstering Russia’s professional and conscripted combat personnel by over 30% to 1.5 million.

Despite the Ukrainian government’s determination to remove all Russian soldiers from its territory, and the West’s expressed desire to aid Ukraine against Russia, Kremlin officials dismiss these aspirations as unrealistic. The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in significant casualties for Russia, although exact numbers remain undisclosed.

The conscription of additional military personnel not only reflects Russia’s commitment to maintaining a strong armed forces, but also signals President Putin’s anticipation of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine. This ongoing military operation has strained Russia’s resources, making their goal of increasing combat personnel more challenging.

As Russia and Ukraine navigate their complex political and military relationship, it remains to be seen how these conscripts will contribute to the ongoing conflicts and shape the future of the region. Nonetheless, the autumn conscription campaign serves as a reminder of the tensions simmering in Eastern Europe and the geopolitical challenges faced by both nations.