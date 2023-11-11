Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi Jinping Meet to Discuss Economic Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday to discuss the future of economic cooperation between their countries. The meeting took place at a time when both leaders are expressing discontent with the current Western-led world order and seeking alternative paths to economic growth.

Xi Jinping presented a revamped version of his signature “Belt and Road” initiative, which aims to promote investment and economic development in countries that participate in China’s vision for a new global order. Putin praised China’s achievements and expressed a shared desire for global economic progress.

The Belt and Road initiative was initially focused on major construction projects, but it has evolved into a vehicle for China’s geostrategic goals and a way to protect its own economy from external sanctions. It has also faced criticism for creating debt distress in some host countries and raising concerns about Chinese influence over national sovereignty.

In his remarks, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of international cooperation in an increasingly polarized world. He criticized American and European efforts to reduce dependence on China and urged countries to see development as an opportunity rather than a threat.

China has been shifting its focus from major infrastructure projects to smaller technology initiatives due to mounting debt and economic challenges at home. Despite these challenges, the Belt and Road initiative remains a priority for China as it seeks to challenge the U.S.-led world order.

The meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping further solidifies the partnership between Russia and China in their efforts to create an alternative convening space for emerging economies. While many Western leaders have been hesitant to engage with Putin, China has shown a willingness to build relations with non-aligned countries.

The Belt and Road initiative has been written into the charter of the Chinese Communist Party and is seen as a key element of Xi Jinping’s personal approach to diplomacy. It offers a new route to economic development for nations disillusioned with Western-led globalization, according to a recent white paper released by China.

Overall, the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping highlights the ongoing cooperation and shared economic goals between Russia and China. As both countries seek to challenge the current world order, they are finding common ground in their vision for a more interconnected and prosperous future.

