Russia’s Putin on Diplomatic Mission in the Middle East: Boosting Moscow’s Influence

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin embarked on a diplomatic journey to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, aiming to consolidate Russia’s presence as a powerful mediator in the Middle East. Despite ongoing conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, Putin seeks to elevate Moscow’s status and expand its influence in the region.

During his visit, Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, which is hosting the United Nations’ COP28 climate talks. This trip marks his first foray into the region since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Putin expressed the desire to discuss energy cooperation, the Middle East conflict, and the “Ukrainian crisis.” He commended the current state of Russia’s relations with the UAE and congratulated the country for hosting the climate talks.

FAQ: What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th annual Conference of the Parties, a gathering of countries that are part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The conference aims to discuss and take action on global climate issues.

In recent months, Putin has limited his international travel due to the Ukraine conflict, but he previously visited China in October and several former Soviet nations. Notably, there is an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his involvement in the war. However, as neither the UAE nor Saudi Arabia has signed the ICC founding treaty, they are not obligated to detain Putin.

Upon his arrival, Putin received a warm welcome from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s foreign minister. The UAE, despite being a close ally of the United States, has forged strong ties with Russia. This was evident from the 21-gun salute and a flyby of UAE military jets in the colors of the Russian flag that greeted Putin at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr al-Watan palace. During their meeting, Sheikh Mohammed expressed the importance of strengthening dialogue and cooperation for regional stability and progress.

The UAE’s extensive business connections with Russia, which have grown amid Western sanctions on Moscow, were on full display during Putin’s visit. This indicates that the UAE serves as a crucial channel for Russia to circumvent these sanctions.

Afterward, Putin traveled to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Putin emphasized that Russia-Saudi relations have reached an unprecedented level and stressed the significance of exchanging information and assessments regarding regional affairs. The Crown Prince acknowledged that the cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia has contributed to enhancing security in the Middle East. They further discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and other sensitive issues on the international agenda during a private dinner.

FAQ: What is OPEC+?

OPEC+ refers to a group consisting of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC oil-producing nations, including Russia. The purpose of this alliance is to coordinate oil production levels to stabilize crude oil prices in the global market.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia play crucial roles in international efforts to negotiate a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Putin’s personal connections with the rulers of these countries enable Russia to position itself as a prominent mediator in the region, challenging the influence of the United States. Moscow’s amicable relations with both Israel and the Palestinians give it an advantage in playing a mediating role in the long-standing conflict.

It is worth noting that the Mideast continues to face significant challenges, including the Israel-Hamas war and the potential threat posed by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. These circumstances, coupled with Iran’s advancing nuclear program, which has led to concerns about commercial shipping in the Red Sea, underscore the need for international cooperation.

Putin’s visit to the Middle East also provided an opportunity to discuss oil market stabilization and cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia under the OPEC+ framework. This emphasizes their shared responsibility in ensuring stability in the global oil market.

As world leaders gathered at the COP28 climate talks to discuss climate change, Putin’s presence sparked mixed reactions. Some, like U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, viewed his actions in Ukraine as catalysts for Europe’s accelerated transition to cleaner energy sources. However, Ukrainians present at the climate summit expressed outrage, condemning Putin as a war criminal due to alleged environmental crimes committed during the war.

Putin’s diplomatic mission in the Middle East aims to strengthen Russia’s position as a key player in the region. By capitalizing on its alliances and leveraging its relations with various countries, Russia seeks to assert its influence and challenge other global powers in shaping the Middle East’s political landscape.

