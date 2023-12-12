In recent months, a declassified American intelligence assessment has shed light on Russia’s motives in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The report indicates that Russia’s military operations in eastern Ukraine were primarily aimed at eroding Western support for its neighbor.

Although Russia has suffered heavy losses, with a staggering number of casualties and a significant depletion of its ground forces equipment, it has not achieved decisive victories on the battlefield. The assessment underscores the setback that the war in Ukraine has inflicted on Russia’s efforts to modernize its ground forces over the past 15 years.

One key fact revealed in the assessment is that Russia’s army, initially composed of 360,000 troops, has witnessed a considerable reduction in its ranks due to casualties. In response, Russia has had to rely on recruiting new personnel and mobilizing prisoners from its prison system to sustain its military presence.

Furthermore, Russia’s equipment has taken a severe toll. Out of the 3,500 tanks it possessed at the start of the war, Russia has lost 2,200, necessitating the reactivation of outdated T-62 tanks that were once stored away.

The intelligence assessment highlights the impact of these losses on the complexity of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. It emphasizes that Russia’s military capabilities have been significantly hampered, making it increasingly challenging for them to achieve their strategic objectives in the region.

Although casualty figures on both sides are estimates, it is believed that Russia systematically undercounts its war dead and injured, while Kyiv does not disclose official figures. Nonetheless, it is clear that Russia has incurred far more significant losses than Ukraine.

While Russia initially aimed for a swift breakthrough, Ukrainian forces have displayed remarkable resistance, stemming Russia’s advances. Ukraine has relocated troops from its southern regions to reinforce its positions in the east. Despite suffering casualties of their own, Ukrainian losses have been comparatively less substantial than Russia’s.

The declassified information coincides with the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, as Ukraine seeks increased American aid to bolster its defense against the ongoing assault. The White House has requested an additional $50 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. However, some conservative Republicans remain doubtful of Ukraine’s ability to win the war, advocating for significant changes to U.S. border security policy as part of any funding agreement.

Amidst these debates, Russia’s motivation for its ongoing campaign becomes clearer. The declassified intelligence assessment suggests that Russia aims to create a military deadlock in eastern Ukraine, hoping it will gradually drain Western support for Ukraine. By strategically prolonging the conflict, Russia seeks to exploit divisions and wear down the resolve of its opponents.

Despite shortages of soldiers and weaponry, Russia remains determined to push forward in eastern Ukraine, believing that persistence will ultimately give them an advantage. The intelligence reports indicate that Russian President Vladimir V. Putin closely monitors the ongoing debates in Congress, underlining his confidence that his wait-and-see strategy will yield success in the long run.

