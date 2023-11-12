Russia’s Decision on Nuclear Weapons Raises Concerns for NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg voiced his concerns about the recent actions taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the field of nuclear arms control, stating that it has made the world a more dangerous place. In a press conference held in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Stoltenberg criticized Russia’s decision to withdraw from international nuclear agreements.

One of the agreements mentioned by Stoltenberg was the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), which was the last remaining nuclear arms agreement between the United States and Russia. Russia’s termination of its participation in this treaty earlier this year has raised alarm bells within the international community.

Additionally, Stoltenberg highlighted Russia’s violation of the terms of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Washington and Moscow in 2019, leading to its end. He also referred to Russia’s recent withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

Stoltenberg emphasized that Russia’s actions undermine security in Europe and contribute to an increasingly dangerous global landscape. The NATO Secretary General expressed his concerns about the pattern of reckless behavior exhibited by Russia and called for the country to assume a more responsible role in arms control.

This latest move by Russia follows other recent developments, including the revocation of an agreement with Japan aimed at reducing and containing nuclear stockpiles, as well as the unanimous vote to revoke Moscow’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The CTBT, adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 1996 and ratified by Russia, prohibits any nuclear weapon test explosion or other nuclear explosion worldwide.

Stoltenberg also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. He commended Germany for its support of Ukraine and urged NATO members to continue providing military aid to Kyiv to ensure its strength both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START)?

A: The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) was a nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russia aimed at reducing and limiting their strategic nuclear weapons.

Q: What is the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty?

A: The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was an arms control agreement between the United States and Russia, which aimed to eliminate ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with intermediate ranges.

Q: What is the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)?

A: The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was an arms control agreement between NATO and former Warsaw Pact countries, aiming to limit conventional military forces in Europe.

Q: What is the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT)?

A: The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) is a treaty that prohibits any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion, regardless of the purpose, in all environments.

