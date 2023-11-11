Russia’s Nuclear Arsenal: A Closer Look at Size, Control, and Implications

When it comes to nuclear capabilities, Russia stands as a formidable force on the global stage. With President Vladimir Putin at the helm, the country wields the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads in the world. However, recent developments have sparked concerns about the future of nuclear testing and the potential consequences for international security.

The Power of Russia’s Nuclear Arsenal

Russia’s nuclear arsenal, which was inherited from the Soviet Union, is unmatched in its size and destructive capacity. As of 2023, President Putin commands approximately 5,889 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists. The United States, under President Joe Biden, controls 5,244 warheads in comparison.

Out of Russia’s warheads, around 1,400 are retired but still intact, 2,815 are in reserve, and approximately 1,674 are actively deployed as strategic warheads. The United States, on the other hand, has around 1,670 deployed strategic nuclear warheads. In comparison, China holds 410 warheads, France possesses 290, and Britain maintains a stockpile of 225 warheads.

These staggering numbers indicate that both Moscow and Washington have the capability to devastate the world multiple times over. It is a sobering reminder of the immense destructive potential of nuclear weapons.

The Emergence of New Nuclear Technology

While the Cold War era saw the Soviet Union and the United States both peak in terms of nuclear warhead numbers, more recent developments have focused on the advancement and modernization of nuclear forces.

In 2022, the United States conducted a Nuclear Posture Review, highlighting Russia and China’s efforts to expand and upgrade their nuclear capabilities. To address this concerning trend and avoid costly arms races, the United States expressed its commitment to pursuing arms control measures.

Meanwhile, President Putin confirmed that Russia has successfully tested a powerful new strategic cruise missile, the nuclear-powered Burevestnik. Additionally, Russia nears completion of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads.

The Question of Nuclear Testing

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, nuclear testing has been a rarity. Only a few countries have conducted such tests, including the United States, China, France, India, Pakistan, and North Korea. The Soviet Union’s last test took place in 1990.

Russia signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty in 1996 and ratified it in 2000. However, President Putin’s recent statements raise doubts about the country’s commitment to this treaty, as he refused to rule out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.

On the other hand, the United States signed the treaty in 1996 but is yet to ratify it, suggesting a different approach to nuclear testing and arms control.

Who Holds the Keys to Russian Nuclear Launch?

When it comes to Russian nuclear weapons, President Putin holds the ultimate decision-making power. The country’s nuclear doctrine states that the president can authorize a nuclear strike in response to aggression against the Russian Federation, particularly when the state’s existence is threatened.

The president is equipped with a special communication tool known as the “Cheget” or nuclear briefcase. This device links President Putin to his top military officials and the rocket forces through the highly classified “Kazbek” electronic command-and-control network. Another system called “Kavkaz” provides additional support.

Footage aired by Russia’s Zvezda television channel displayed the briefcase, complete with buttons that include a white “launch” button and a red “cancel” button. To activate the briefcase, a special flashcard is required.

In case of a strategic nuclear attack, President Putin can issue a direct launch order via the briefcases. The order then cascades through various communication systems to the strategic rocket force units, which proceed to strike targets in the United States and Europe if confirmed.

As a final resort, Russia possesses the “Dead Hand” or “Perimetr” system. This automated system, driven by computers, would initiate nuclear strikes across Russia’s vast nuclear arsenal in the event of a confirmed nuclear attack.

Conclusion: A Delicate Balance and Global Implications

Russia’s nuclear arsenal remains a topic of great concern and fascination. The sheer magnitude of its warhead stockpile, combined with evolving technologies, raises important questions about international security and arms control.

While it is crucial to understand the facts and dynamics surrounding Russia’s nuclear capabilities, it is equally important to continue seeking peaceful resolutions and effective arms control measures. International cooperation and dialogue are essential to maintain global stability and prevent the devastating consequences of nuclear conflict.

