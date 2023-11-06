Russia’s New Nuclear-Powered Submarine Successfully Tests Bulava Ballistic Missile

Russia’s naval capabilities received a significant boost as the country’s newest nuclear-powered submarine, Imperator Alexander III, successfully conducted a test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile. This marks the final stage of state tests before the potential acceptance of the cruiser into the Russian Navy, according to an official statement by the defense ministry.

With tensions between Moscow and the West reaching new heights, President Vladimir Putin has been advocating for the strengthening of Russia’s nuclear deterrent. Putin views this as a crucial measure to counter perceived security threats, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that started in 2022.

The Bulava missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), was fired from an underwater position in the White Sea, off Russia’s northern coast. It successfully struck a target located thousands of kilometers away on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East. The missile, estimated to have a range of around 8,000 km (5,000 miles) and the capability to carry up to six nuclear warheads, is a key component of Russia’s nuclear triad.

The Imperator Alexander III, a Borei-class strategic-missile cruiser, is equipped with 16 Bulava missiles, along with state-of-the-art torpedo weapons, enhancing Russia’s naval firepower. The submarine’s launch was celebrated in a ceremony in December, attended by President Putin himself.

Currently, the Russian navy already has three nuclear-powered submarines of the Borei class in operation, with one undergoing tests and three more under construction, as confirmed by the defense ministry.

The successful test launch of the Bulava missile demonstrates Russia’s commitment to maintaining its defense capabilities amid challenging geopolitical circumstances. As tensions persist, the strategic significance of Russia’s naval power cannot be overlooked.