RIGA, Latvia — As the new academic year approaches, Russian high-school students are set to receive updated history textbooks that present a government-approved version of events. These rewritten textbooks aim to shape the way young Russians perceive the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia’s position in the world. The narrative put forth in these textbooks accuses the United States of starting the war in Ukraine and includes a quote from President Vladimir Putin denying Russia’s involvement.

According to Russian state media, the new textbooks for graduating 17-year-olds will cover the period from 1945 to the present, featuring sections such as “confrontation with the West,” “Ukraine is a neo-Nazi state,” and “Russia is a country of heroes.” Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov announced that these textbooks, along with revised editions for 16-year-olds in 10th grade covering World War II, will be distributed to schools by September 1st. The plan is to revise textbooks for other grades in the coming years.

History textbooks have always been influenced by national ideology, and different countries offer their own perspectives. However, Russia’s effort to transform its portrayal of Ukraine and the world demonstrates President Putin’s determination to rewrite Russia’s history and solidify his own image as a victorious leader. It is an unprecedented gaslighting campaign aimed at convincing both Russians and the international community that Russia is the victim, not the aggressor, in Ukraine.

This manipulation of history is not limited to textbooks. It extends to universities and poses a threat to the quality of historical education. As a result, these efforts have faced criticism from those who believe that history should be approached objectively and not used as a tool for political agendas.

The revised textbooks dedicate a chapter to the war in Ukraine, referred to as the “special military operation” by the Kremlin. This chapter utilizes quotes from Putin’s speeches to justify the war and blames the United States for the conflict. It also highlights the role of the war in uniting Russian society and appeals to the collective trauma of World War II to support domestic policies.

Another section of the textbook accuses the United States and the European Union of falsifying history to portray Russia as an aggressive and colonial nation. It urges students to be cautious of independent journalists and Western media, dismissing allegations of war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine as cheap manipulations.

Critics argue that the inclusion of ongoing events and the subjective interpretation of recent history in the textbooks undermine their credibility as historical sources. They argue that history is essential for understanding the origins of current events but should not serve as a tool for shaping the present or predicting the future.

While the Russian government may seek to control the narrative through these textbooks, it is crucial for students to engage critically with the information presented. Developing independent thinking skills and seeking a variety of sources will help students navigate the complexities of history and form their own informed perspectives.

FAQs

1. Are the revised textbooks only limited to high-school students?

No, the revised textbooks for high-school students are just the beginning. The plan is to revise textbooks for other grades in the coming years.

2. Who is responsible for editing these textbooks?

The textbooks were edited by Vladimir Medinsky, an ultraconservative nationalist who previously served as culture minister.

3. How can students navigate the biases in these textbooks?

It is essential for students to critically engage with the information presented. Developing independent thinking skills and seeking a variety of sources will help students evaluate different perspectives and form their own informed opinions.