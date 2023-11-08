Russian Muslims Stand in Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Rising Tensions

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has ignited a surge of pro-Palestinian sentiment among Russia’s Muslim population. With over 25 million Muslims in the country, Russia is home to a significant Muslim community, particularly in the North Caucasus and Volga-Ural regions where more than 90% of the population identifies as Muslim.

The Muslim community in Russia has emerged as a vocal voice in support of Palestine, organizing collective prayers and mobilizing Islamic charities to collect aid for Gaza. The total value of donations and funds raised in Russia for Gaza could reach up to 50 million rubles ($536,481). However, the vast majority of this assistance has yet to reach Palestinians due to the ongoing blockade.

This solidarity with Palestine is not solely rooted in religious ties but also driven by a shared struggle against oppression. Many opposition-minded individuals view the Palestinian cause as a fight against injustice and connect it to their own experiences with Russian policies.

In Chechnya, where memories of conflict with Russia are still fresh, both supporters of pro-Kremlin leader Ramzan Kadyrov and the exiled opposition express strong pro-Palestinian sentiments. They draw parallels between the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and what they perceive as Russia’s occupation of Chechnya.

However, rising tensions have also led to a polarization of opinions. Some individuals who have expressed nuanced viewpoints or condolences for both Israelis and Palestinians have faced backlash and threats, causing individuals like human rights lawyer Fatima Abdulkarim to be attacked from all sides.

As Russia’s Muslim community unites in support of Palestine, the conflict is not only shaping their views but also influencing public opinion within Russia and abroad. It is crucial for all parties involved to recognize that support for Palestine does not equate to animosity towards Jews or Israelis, as the events unfolding in Palestine are felt painfully by people of all backgrounds.