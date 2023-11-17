Russia’s Warning: Georgian Breakaway Regions on the Verge of Annexation

Russia’s Deputy Secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has raised concerns about the potential annexation of Georgia’s breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. In a recent newspaper article, Medvedev accused the West of exacerbating tensions by discussing Georgia’s possible NATO membership.

Medvedev, known for his strong stance on Russian politics, emphasized that the idea of joining Russia remains popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. He stated that if there were sufficient reasons, such a move could be implemented. While relations between Russia and Georgia have improved since their brief but violent conflict in 2008 over the breakaway regions, Medvedev warned that Moscow would not hesitate to act if NATO admission for Georgia seemed imminent.

Georgia has consistently expressed its commitment to join NATO, viewing it as a means to protect its territorial integrity. NATO, recognizing Georgia as one of its closest partners, has fostered practical cooperation with the country to support its reform efforts and Euro-Atlantic integration goals.

The loss of control over Abkhazia and South Ossetia occurred after the Soviet Union’s dissolution in 1991. In response to Georgia’s unsuccessful attempt to regain control over South Ossetia by force, Russia recognized the independence of the two regions in 2008. This recognition was followed by a short-lived Russian occupation of Georgian territory.

Medvedev’s article marked the 15th anniversary of Russia’s recognition of the regions’ independence after the 2008 conflict. Officials in Moscow have frequently used the perceived threat to Russian security posed by Ukraine’s desire to join NATO to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

