In a recent statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev expressed concern over the deployment of British military instructors to Ukraine. Medvedev suggested that if British soldiers were to train Ukrainian troops in Ukraine, they would become legitimate targets for Russian forces. Medvedev further added that German factories producing Taurus missiles, intended for Kyiv, could also face repercussions.

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has been increasingly vocal and critical of Western actions. He believes that these measures by Western nations, such as training Ukrainian armed forces or supplying missiles to Ukraine, are pushing the world closer to another global conflict.

Responding to recent comments made by British Defence Minister Grant Shapps, Medvedev stated on the messaging platform Telegram, “This decision will turn their instructors into a legal target for our armed forces. They know perfectly well that they will be ruthlessly destroyed, not as mercenaries, but as British NATO specialists.”

Medvedev didn’t stop with his criticism of British actions. He also turned his attention toward Germany, condemning any efforts by Berlin to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Medvedev argued that if it is claimed that these actions are within the boundaries of international law, then strikes on German factories manufacturing these missiles would also be justified according to international law.

“These individuals are actively pushing us towards World War Three,” Medvedev warned, expressing his strong disapproval of the escalating tensions caused by these actions.

