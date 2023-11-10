Vladivostok, Russia – In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that the international landscape has drastically transformed since the United Nations applied sanctions on North Korea. Lavrov accused Western countries of reneging on their promises of providing humanitarian aid to Pyongyang.

Lavrov’s remarks were made during a conversation with Russian TV reporter Pavel Zarubin while President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a summit in Russia’s far east. Since 2006, North Korea has faced UN sanctions, with Russia offering support, due to its illicit nuclear weapons and missile programs.

The foreign minister highlighted that the geopolitical conditions during the adoption of North Korea sanctions were fundamentally different, citing difficulties in establishing dialogue with Pyongyang and extensive debates within the Security Council. Lavrov suggested that the reason Russia and China vetoed a proposed US sanctions resolution against North Korea last year was the West’s false promise concerning humanitarian aid to the country.

Lavrov’s comments signify the erosion of trust between Russia, China, and Western countries over the issue of North Korean sanctions. The foreign minister believed that they had been deceived by Western powers regarding their commitments.

Regarding reports suggesting potential arms supplies between Russia and North Korea, Lavrov did not provide a direct response. However, he condemned the West for breaching contractual agreements by providing military equipment to Ukraine. Lavrov argued that this violated the original terms of the agreements, which prevented the transfer of weapons to third parties.

Lavrov’s assertion that the imposition of sanctions on North Korea resulted from a different global situation and the untrustworthiness of Western powers is significant amid ongoing scrutiny of Russia’s own adherence to them. Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia remains committed to its obligations as a member of the UN Security Council but emphasized that these commitments would not hinder the development of Russian-North Korean relations.

