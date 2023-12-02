Skopje, North Macedonia (AP) – In a resolute address at an international security conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed his country’s unyielding position in the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Lavrov asserted that Russia had no intention to reconsider its objectives, expressing his skepticism toward any potential political settlement initiated by Kyiv or its allies.

As Lavrov attended the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) conference in North Macedonia, tensions were palpable. Notably, North Macedonia, a recent member of NATO, chose to waive a flight ban on Russian officials to allow Lavrov’s participation. This controversial decision prompted the top diplomats of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to boycott the event as a symbolic act of protest.

The conference served as a platform for participants to criticize Moscow for its destabilizing actions in Ukraine. The OSCE, originally established to mitigate Cold War tensions, comprises 57 member nations from North America, Europe, and the former Soviet Union. Speaking on behalf of Latvia, Ambassador Katrina Kaktina unequivocally accused Russia of perpetrating an unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine. Kaktina condemned Russia for committing war crimes, citing deliberate killings of civilians, including vulnerable individuals such as children, as well as forced deportations and acts of torture and sexual violence.

During his visit to Skopje, Lavrov engaged in bilateral discussions with several foreign ministers, including those of North Macedonia, Armenia, and Hungary. Notably, Hungary, despite EU sanctions on Russia, has maintained close ties with Moscow. In a subsequent news conference, Lavrov brazenly criticized diplomats from Western nations for refusing to meet with him, alleging that their actions reflected a desire to isolate Russia. He accused them of lacking the courage to engage in open and honest conversations, attributing their behavior to pure cowardice.

Nevertheless, the OSCE meeting concluded with North Macedonia successfully overcoming Russian objections, ensuring the organization’s continued activities. A vote was passed to transfer the OSCE’s rotating presidency from North Macedonia to Malta, sidestepping earlier objections raised by Moscow, which had previously thwarted Estonia’s bid for the role. Malta will assume the presidency, effective from January 1st. North Macedonia’s foreign minister, Bujar Osmani, declared the triumphant preservation of the OSCE and its functionality.

Additionally, the OSCE Secretary-General, Helga Schmid, secured a renewed three-year term, alongside three other senior executives at the organization.

With Lavrov’s unwavering proclamation and the developments that unfolded at the OSCE conference, the Ukraine crisis continues to hold the international community’s attention, underscoring the deep-rooted divisions and challenges faced in finding a peaceful resolution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were Lavrov’s main statements at the international security conference?

– Lavrov emphasized that Russia has no plans to reconsider its objectives in the Ukraine crisis and expressed doubt regarding Kyiv’s readiness for a political settlement.

2. Why did some diplomats boycott the OSCE conference?

– The top diplomats of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania chose to boycott the event to protest North Macedonia’s decision to waive a flight ban on Russian officials.

3. What accusations were made against Russia during the conference?

– Ambassador Katrina Kaktina of Latvia accused Russia of engaging in an unprovoked war against Ukraine and committing war crimes such as deliberate killings of civilians and acts of torture and sexual violence.

4. Which countries did Lavrov hold bilateral meetings with in Skopje?

– Lavrov engaged in discussions with the foreign ministers of North Macedonia, Armenia, and Hungary, the latter of which has maintained close ties with Russia despite EU sanctions.

5. What was the outcome of the OSCE meeting regarding the presidency and leadership roles?

– The presidency of the OSCE was transferred from North Macedonia to Malta, overcoming Russian objections. Additionally, OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid and three other senior executives secured new three-year terms.