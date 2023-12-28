In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Western nations are discreetly altering their approach to the war in Ukraine. Lavrov stated that there have been murmurs about the possibility of engaging with European counterparts to discuss Ukraine without the involvement of Ukraine itself.

Previously, Western countries had emphasized the position of “not a word about Ukraine without Ukraine.” However, there are now indications and leaks in the Western media suggesting a desire to find a resolution to the conflict while still claiming victory for Ukraine.

Russia has justified its full-scale military invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory as a mission to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the region. Moscow refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and has accused Western nations, particularly the United States, of waging a proxy war.

When asked about the next phase of the conflict, Lavrov affirmed that Russia would continue pursuing its stated goals. He pointed out that the changing tactics of the West might lead to a reassessment of their strategy. Lavrov also criticized the 10-point peace plan put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in November 2022, which was expected to gain support from G7 members and other allies in the near future.

It is important to note that Ukrainian officials vehemently reject any suggestion of a deal that does not involve the complete withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukraine’s pre-war borders. The conflict has resulted in significant losses for both Ukraine and Russia, raising questions about the future of the conflict following Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which has progressed at a slower pace than anticipated.

