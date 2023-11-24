Russia’s Ministry of Defense recently boasted about the success of its Tor-M2 (NATO designation SA-15 “Gauntlet”) anti-aircraft missile system in shooting down Ukrainian drones over the Donetsk region. However, what they failed to mention is the significant cost of these missiles compared to their targets. Each Tor-M2 missile costs a staggering $800,000, which is around 30 times the price of the Ukrainian drones they managed to shoot down.

The Tor-M2 system, operated by the 5th Combined-Arms Army of the Vostok Group of Forces, has been performing its tasks diligently in Ukraine, destroying air targets and protecting troops involved in the special military operation in South Donetsk. The system, known for its all-weather capabilities and ability to engage four targets simultaneously, has effectively neutralized over twenty enemy attack, reconnaissance, and kamikaze drones in recent days alone.

While the Russian Ministry of Defense applauds the Tor-M2 system, it fails to mention the exorbitant cost involved. Each of the 16 9M338K missiles carried by the TOR-M2 vehicle comes with a price tag of $800,000. In comparison, the most expensive Ukrainian UAV is valued at around $30,000. Furthermore, the TOR-M2 vehicle itself costs approximately $25 million.

The Russian authorities also omitted the fact that Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drones, which are even cheaper, have managed to destroy several of these highly esteemed missile launchers. In the past year, there have been multiple incidents where Ukrainian FPV drones successfully targeted and destroyed the Tor-M2 vehicles, including recent instances near Kupyansk. Additionally, both artillery and HIMARS strikes have also contributed to significant damage to these missile systems.

Despite its technical capabilities, the Tor-M2 system’s high cost and vulnerability to cheaper Ukrainian drones raise questions about its effectiveness on the battlefield. While the Russian Ministry of Defense declares that “anything is possible with the Tor SAM system,” the reality proves that it is not invulnerable.

Frequently Asked Questions

